BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum’s 2019 small works show, The Brinton 101, opens in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery and the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery in October with a reception to meet the artists Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Sunday’s program is free and open to the public.

This exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 22.

This year’s show includes more than 100 talented artists from throughout the U.S. working in a variety of mediums and styles. The small works show is popular with patrons and clients for its diversity and its affordability as well as outstanding fine art. In meeting the challenge of creating pieces in a small format, the artists are, in some instances, working outside their typical format. An online catalog of the show will be available Sunday.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.