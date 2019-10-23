BIG HORN — Cynthia Vannoy will offer a presentation on the World War II prisoner of war camp that used to be in Clearmont.

In 1945, the town was home to a camp that housed primarily German soldiers. Other camps in the area included ones at Douglas; Greeley, Colorado; and Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

The presentation will take place at the Big Horn City Historical Society’s next meeting, set for Sunday.

The event will begin with a potluck lunch at 1 p.m. The program will follow at approximately 2 p.m.

The group will gather at the Big Horn Woman’s Club, located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn. All are welcome to attend.