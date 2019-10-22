SHERIDAN — Does your nonprofit need volunteers? specific items? monetary donations? Submit your wish list to The Sheridan Press for the annual “Season of Giving” guide.

Every holiday season, the special section introduces the community to the best benefactor opportunities in Sheridan County. Your wish list may include anything your organization needs, from monetary donations to volunteers to cans of food. The guide will be printed on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, in The Press’ biggest and most widely distributed edition of the year.

Placement is complimentary. Email your wish list to headlines@thesheridanpress.com by Oct. 30.