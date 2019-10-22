SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School cross-country will compete in Afton Oct. 26 for the state cross-country meet.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs both won the 4A east conference meet on Oct. 18, giving the teams confidence and momentum heading into state.

The course in Afton will feature hilly terrain that will challenge runners and result in slow times for all competitors. To help train for the attitude and for the hills, the teams had practices in the mountains twice a week during the fall, said senior captain Alex Garber.

Both teams will have four All-Conference runners competing at state this week.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs hope to have strong finishers against the rest of the state competitions this week and end the season on a high note.