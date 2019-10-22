SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan entities will be featured in some capacity at next month’s Governor’s Business Forum Nov. 12-14 in Cheyenne. The event is sponsored by the Wyoming Business Alliance and Wyoming Heritage Foundation and boasts the largest assemblage of business, civic and political leaders in the state. Individual vendor booths are sold out but registrations for general attendance are still available.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will deliver the opening address to this year’s forum. This year’s theme centers on diversification of the state’s economy and workforce training, recruitment and retention.

“If there is one event that is really important for businesses networking and getting new ideas and things that are going to move our state forward, it is the Governor’s Business Forum,” Gordon said.

Sheridan-based cowboy “Songteller” Dave Munsick is scheduled to kick off the event by offering a special performance Tuesday evening at the “Live the Legend Reception.”

Munsick, who has performed in Sheridan for 38 years, said he’s sure to play songs from his newest album in addition to telling western culture-themed stories.

“There’s one song the governor requested me to play at his inauguration, and I’m going to play it again that night,” Munsick said. “It’s called Forever West.”

Wednesday morning, the forum picks up at 8 a.m. with an address from the governor followed by a day of keynote speakers, networking opportunities, a series of panel discussions and presentations of Wyoming Success Stories.

Sheridan’s Vacutech is one of six businesses that will be featured as a success story. The business was founded in 1997 by brothers John and Tom Tucker. The company previously operated in the Denver area before relocating the company to Sheridan in 2012 after recognizing the community’s beauty, quality of life and advantageous business climate. The company is the largest private employer in Sheridan County, with a workforce of 185 — of which, the vast majority live in Sheridan County.

“We are honored and humbled to be included in the governor’s forum,” said CEO John Tucker. “We are blessed to call this area home and are happy we can employ local workers and contribute to our community. Wyoming itself and its people have played a key role in growing our business to serve our customers across the country.”

Vacutech designs, manufactures and maintains central vacuum systems for car washes. An example of their work includes the vacuums at Let’Er Buck Carwash.

A third Sheridan tie at the statewide forum is that EMIT Technologies is being celebrated as a new member of the Wyoming Business Alliance this year. Director of Public Relations Michelle Butler said she’s looking forward to new faces.

“I have been involved in the Business Alliance in a previous role and saw the value and opportunities it provides in terms of business networking, business development and putting together business and individuals to advocate for Wyoming’s economy,” she said. “I knew EMIT could play a part in that, not just in Sheridan’s economy, but progressing forward with the statewide business community.”

Butler said she’s looking forward to attending the forum and especially interested in discussing the state’s present workforce climate.

“Workforce is always an issue for us, especially when it comes to skilled labor,” she said. “We need to be sure we are developing relationships with community colleges and the university. It’s a continuous topic of discussion across various industries.”

Registration for the three-day forum is open and starts at $395. Lodging and conference space will be provided by Little America Hotel and Resort. For more information or to register, visit www.wyomingbusinessalliance.com.

By Tracee Davis

The Sheridan Press