Autumnfest event set for Oct. 23

DAYTON — Join The Hub on Smith at the annual family celebration in Tongue River Valley. Autumnfest will take place Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

Dinner and entertainment will be included in the festival. Dinner will include Killy’s chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, pie and ice cream for $8 per person.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling The Hub at 307-672-2240 or TRVCC at 307-655-9419.

TRVCC is located at 1100 Main St. in Dayton.

Science lecture to focus on mule deer study

SHERIDAN — A science lecture planned for Wednesday will focus on studying mule deer in upper Powder River country.

The Upper Powder River mule deer herd outside of Buffalo and Kaycee has been declining since the early 2000s. Several management strategies have been implemented to bring population back without success. A multiyear research project is now underway to provide a better understanding of the herd.

Wildlife biologist Cheyenne Stewart will discuss the study’s early findings as well as how fifth-graders are using the data to answer their own questions.

The lecture is free and open to the public. It will take place at Mars Agriculture Center room 201 at Sheridan College.

For more information, contact Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or snewbold@sheridan.edu.

Kalif Shrine Center offers Tunnel of Terror

SHERIDAN — The Kalif Klowns will present the Tunnel of Terror Haunted House in the underbelly of the Kalif Shrine Center.

The haunted house will be open Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m.

Closing times may change depending on attendance.

All ages are welcome, but organizers recommend younger children be accompanied by an adult.

The cost to attend is $5 per person or $20 for an entire family. Kalif Shrine Center is located at 145 W. Loucks St.