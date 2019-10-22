SHERIDAN — Sheridan Jaycees have organized the annual Halloween Parade to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday on Grinnell Plaza.

The event will include costume prizes for boys and girls in three age groups: 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12. Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will judge the contest again this year. After the costume contest, children will trick-or-treat at downtown businesses.

Organizers said they provide the event as a way to bring the community together, engage downtown businesses and give children a safe place to dress up and have fun for Halloween.