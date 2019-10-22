PINEDALE — More than 17 years in the making, the Pinedale Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest has signed the final record of decision for the Upper Green River Area Rangeland Project. The project allows for continued cattle and horse grazing on 170,643 acres in the Upper Green River watershed.

District Ranger Rob Hoelscher selected alternative three, in the final environmental impact statement, with some modifications. The decision allows livestock grazing on all six allotments and uses livestock management strategies designed to sustain rangeland and riparian health, while improving resource conditions where needed. In making the final decision, Hoelscher considered the environmental analysis, public comment, consultation with co-operators and federal agencies, as well as discussions from administrative review and objection processes, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Forest Service.

“Grazing is an appropriate use of the National Forest and is important to the community economically and socially,” he said.

In creating his decision, Hoelscher took the needs and concerns of a diverse group of interested parties into account to achieve balance among diverse positions, the press release states.

“Crafting this decision was not easy. On the one hand, some want hard and fast direction and consequences. Permittees on the other hand desire flexibility for their operations,” Hoelscher said. “I believe this decision does a bit of both while meeting the requirements of our land management plan.”

One example of the modification in the final decision is to invite all interested parties to attend pre-grazing season annual meetings.

“This will ensure that future monitoring results, discussion of issues and development of solutions can be considered in a collaborative way,” Hoelscher said.

By Holly Dabb

Sublette Examiner Via Wyoming News Exchange