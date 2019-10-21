SC soccer loses

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s and men’s soccer teams both lost against Gillette College Saturday in both team’s last regular-season conference matchup. The women lost 3-0 and the men lost 4-3.

The women’s team played horrible and the men lost out on an own goal with two minutes left, SC head coach Mallory Hammer said in a message to The Sheridan Press. The Lady Generals host Trinidad State in playoffs Friday and the men travel to play Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, Saturday for their playoff match.

Lady Broncs lose

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team lost to Laramie on the road Saturday in three, 25-11, 25-16, 25-20.

The team faces Thunder Basin in Gillette Oct. 26.

Big Horn falls to Moorcroft

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball fell to Moorcroft High School on the road Saturday, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19. The Lady Rams host Sundance Friday.

Lady Eagles lose in five

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School volleyball team lost to Riverside High School in five games, 21-25, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18, 15-12.

The Lady Eagles host Wright High School Friday.

Arvada-Clearmont falls to Kaycee

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball lost to Kaycee High School in two quick games and a close third, 25-16, 25-10, 29-27.

The Lady Panthers host Hulett Saturday.