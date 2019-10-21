SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Accident clean-up, 800 block Broadway Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance call, 1100 block Avoca Court, 5:33 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 400 block East Sixth Street, 12:59 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Florence Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Riverside Street, 4:58 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 4:15 p.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Adair Avenue, 8:34 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Marion Place, 9:14 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block South Linden Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Trauma, 800 block West Loucks, 7:15 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 9:46 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Highway 339, 9:49 a.m.

• Trauma, Broadway and 14th Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 5:01 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block Summit Drive, 5:02 p.m.

• Trauma, 1100 block Avoca Court, 5:48 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue East, 6:09 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Highway 14, mile marker 56, 11:55 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block Frackelton Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block East Sixth Street, 1 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Florence Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 3:33 p.m.

• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:41 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:49 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block East Seventh Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:15 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block Adair Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• Trauma, 1000 block Marion Place, 9:06 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 3:54 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Marion Street, 7:53 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 a.m.

• Accident, Huntington Street, 8:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:32 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 10:52 a.m.

• Cat trap, Huntington Street, 11:22 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Eighth Street, 2:37 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:43 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Dog bite, Big Horn Avenue, 4:04 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, North Main Street, 9:25 p.m.

• DUI, North Gould Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Main Street, 10:45 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Lewis Street, 11:41 p.m.

Saturday

• Animal injured, North Main Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:06 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, East Heald Street, 1:55 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Fourth Street, 2:02 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:08 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Gould Street, 2:55 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, Absaraka Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Fourth Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Medical, Florence Avenue, 1:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Burglary cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, Black Tooth Park, 4:58 p.m.

• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 6:49 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Domestic, Woodworth Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Drug other, East Brundage Lane, 7:58 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Park Street, 7:44 p.m.

• DUI, Delphi Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, Crescent Drive, 7:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 10:18 p.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 10:22 p.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 10:37 p.m.

• Runaway, Avoca Place, 11:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist SCSO, East Brundage Lane, 4:15 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:18 a.m.

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 11:28 a.m.

• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 3:13 p.m.

• Fraud, East Brundage Lane, 3:23 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Brundage Lane, 4:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, Burton Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Medical, Adair Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 9:23 p.m.

• Fire alarm, South Linden Avenue, 9:32 p.m.

• Shots, Gladstone Street, 10:16 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Runaway, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Animal welfare, Woodland Park Road, 12:28 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, West Loucks Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 2:30 p.m.

• Fraud, Main Street, Dayton, 4:10 p.m.

• Threats cold, Highway 14, Dayton, 5 p.m.

• Warrant service, Highway 14, Dayton, 5:15 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Douglas Drive, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 5:26 p.m.

• Medical, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:27 p.m.

• Welfare check, Aspen Lane, Banner, 5:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 6:28 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, Yonkee Avenue, 6:31 p.m.

Saturday

• Trespass in progress, Whisper Lane, Dayton, 8:43 a.m.

• Search and rescue, Highway 14, mile marker 58, Dayton 12:38 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14, mile marker 84, Dayton, 1:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street, Dayton, 10:33 p.m.

• Fireworks, Fox Den Road, 11:03 p.m.

Sunday

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14, Dayton, 2:10 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 9:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Steven Ballard, 55, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel L. Brown, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brian G. Brownell, 37, interference with peace officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lawrence A. Cousins IV, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Levi A. Green, 40, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance plant form under three ounces, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kory J. Johnson, 31, Byron, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael D. Kingsley Hurst, 26, Turloca, California, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Christopher M. McClelland, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, district court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Amanda Campbell, 32, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Luke R. Dunn, 27, Fort Calhun, Nebraska, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew B. Gainey, 27, Florence, South Carolina, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Justin Sperry, 43, Lake Forest, California, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Steven R. Stevenson, 60, Lakeside, California, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Marcelino Cortes, 32, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mary M. Wells, 34, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brian Wild, 38, Aurora, Colorado, shoplifting, interference with peace officer, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 73

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 11

Number of releases for the weekend: 4

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 73