SHERIDAN — Community members who missed the gala performance of “Catch Me if You Can: The Musical,” will have a chance to see encore performances at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center this week.

Based on the hit film and the true story, “Catch Me if You Can: The Musical” follows Frank Abignale, Jr. who runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Abignale successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer — living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. Until, of course, FBI agent Carl Hanratty discovers Abignale’s lies and chases him across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Four encore performances are planned for Oct. 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. each night and Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and $20 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.