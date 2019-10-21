SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District staff have organized a Morning Mayhem 5k run or 1-mile children’s run for Oct. 26.

Participants are encouraged to wear a costume. Caramel apples will also be raffled after the race.

The cost is $10 per person and those planning to attend may register at sheridanrecreation.com or on race day beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The event will start and finish at the Sheridan Recreation District office, located at 1579 Thorne-Rider park.

Call 307-674-6421 for additional information.