SHERIDAN — In collaboration with the Wyoming Arts Council, the WYOmericana Caravan Tour has announced its sixth anniversary tour. Wyoming-based musicians may now submit to be a part of the 2020 tour. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

The tour will encompass roughly 10-15 shows through the Rocky Mountain Region during the window of May 13 through June 7, 2020. Selected musical acts will perform individual sets — with the addition of ad-libbed, cross-band collaborations — followed by an extended encore that includes all members of the tour on stage simultaneously, taking chances and blending talents. The camaraderie that grows between the musicians is harvested through stage moments and roadside attractions. Interested musicians and bands may apply at wyomericana.com/artist-submission. Applying acts will be notified by Nov. 12.

Questions should be directed to music@wyomericana.com.