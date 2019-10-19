SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School kept their winning streak alive in Lusk defeating Niobrara High School 35-12. The Rams were able to gain an early lead, something head coach Kirk McLaughlin said he wanted to do. With Lusk being a team that likes to control the clock and run the ball almost every play, it was important for the Rams to take the lead early and not fall behind.

McLaughlin knew the game was going to be physical and the Rams would need to be aggressive at the point of attack on defense. McLaughlin said for parts of the game, the Rams were able to stop the Lusk rushing attack at the line of scrimmage. Other times, Lusk broke a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage and gained five yards.

Overall, McLaughlin said he was pleased with his team’s performance and focus for being on the road for the first time after playing two games at home. The Rams had to deal with an abnormal pregame. The Rams arrived too early, McLaughlin said, and where the team changes for the game forced McLaughlin to adjust their pregame routine.

The Rams conclude the regular season on the road at Southeast next week in Yoder. If the Rams win, they will secure the first seed for the playoffs and play at home until the championship game.