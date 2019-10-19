SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swimming hosted their final meet of the season, honoring their three seniors — Alicia Thoney, Zoe Robison and Bakke Ingeborg — midway through the meet.

“I have had a Robison on this team since we moved here nine years ago,” head coach Brent Moore said. “It is sad to see Zoe go, she has been a great leader. Alicia is an incredible diver so it is always bittersweet; so we lose some really good leadership with those three girls but at least we had them to set the example for the underclassmen.”

Robison and Thoney have been part of the Lady Broncs swim team all four years of high school. Ingeborg is an exchange student from Sweden and lives with Robison and her family.

“It was a little exciting, a little sad that it is the last one, it is kinda unreal still,” Thoney said.

Ingeborg said she enjoyed the season and the Lady Broncs welcomed her as one of their own this past season.

Sharing the pool with the Lady Broncs was Cody and Buffalo high schools. Sheridan defeated Cody 150-73 and lost to Buffalo 98-82.

Moore said the Lady Broncs have been training hard in preparation for the state meet and are sore from the training they have been going through the past few weeks.

“We swam really good. Buffalo is tough this year, they have a lot of really talented girls,” Moore said. “All of our girls should feel not great right now. We have our group tapering for a conference, they are in the middle of that, trying to adapt to that and some girls are completely torn down and should feel pretty trashed right now. I thought they swam well all things considered and some of them are still getting closer to state cuts, which is great. They put up a great fight.”

The Lady Broncs will travel to Gillette Saturday to compete in the Gillette invite. Sheridan’s swimmers will have one final chance to qualify for state during the conference meet Oct. 25-26.

Moore said there are two or three girls on the verge of qualifying for state.

“I thought we did a good job. It was a fun meet to end swimming in our home pool,” Robison said.

The relay team of Isabel Cleland, Robison, Jaylynn Morgan and Libby Green won the 200-meter medley relay.

Cleland won the 200-meter freestyle and Dana Weatherby was fourth in the event.

Morgan was second in the 200-meter individual medley. Robison was second in the 50-meter freestyle. Thoney was first in the one-meter diving and Maggie Moseley finished second.

Morgan won the 100-meter butterfly. Abigail Walton took second in the 400-meter freestyle.

In the 200-meter relay, the team consisting of Alexa Rambur, Robison, Sydney Black and Cleland took second place. Green was second in the 100-meter backstroke.

Robinson won the 100-meter breaststroke. In the final event of the day, Morgan, Green, Weatherby and Black finished second in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

With the conference meets coming up, the Lady Broncs will have a chance to compete against the top teams in the state. Robison said the Lady Broncs will try to earn some top spots in the meet and build momentum heading into the state meet.

The state meet will be held in Gillette Nov. 8-9.