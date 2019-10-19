SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School cross-country took home all four team titles at the 4A regional meet at Black Tooth Park Friday.

“We were really happy with the results,” said Art Baures, head cross-country coach. “The reason it went so well is the kids really competed. We knew when Central came in it was going to be tough, that it was going to be between us and central. They knew that, we knew that. Our kids bore down and did everything they had to do. They put themselves in the best part they could and competed really hard through the middle and end of the race.”

The Broncs took home the boys varsity title, narrowly defeating Cheyenne Central High School, 26-29. The Broncs had five runners finish in the top 10, earning all-conference honors.

The top finisher for the Broncs was Alex Garber, a senior captain, in second place with a time of 16:32, three seconds ahead of third.

“On the boys side, to have Alex come out and lead the team as a senior was phenomenal,” Baures said.

Garber overcame a Central runner in the final stretch to help drop the team score.

“It was super important,” said Garber about moving up from third to second. “How I could tell was Baures started to scream and that got me going. It woke me up and got me into my mindset, the right mindset to keep going. I just wanted to do it for him and my teammates.”

Baures said it was essential for Garber to finish second and showed good senior leadership in the race.

Austin Akers placed fourth in the meet with a 16:48. Garber said he and Akers met on the last hill before the runners reached the home stretch. The teammates helped push each other up the hill to finish the meet strong.

Right behind Akers was Timothy Brown in fifth and David Standish in sixth with times of 16:56 and 17:00. Standish was two seconds ahead of a Central runner who tried to close the gap but Standish held his position.

Baures said the team runs well as a group and does a good job forming a pack at the front of the race.

“If they can do that next week we will come out very well,” Baures said.

Resse Charest finished ninth with a time of 17:14, wrapping up the all-conference runners for the Broncs.

Also finishing for the Broncs was Blaine Johnson in 16th and Wyatt Shaw in 18th with times of 17:38 and 17: 59.

Central’s Trevor Stephen won the meet completing the 5k course in 16:00.91.

For the Lady Broncs, they won the team title 32-38 and were led by Ella Kessner who finished in second place with 19:30. She was right behind Central’s Kaya Pillivant who won the race with a 19:28.

Sylvia Brown, the senior captain for the Lady Broncs, completed the course in 19:40.

“I think it went really well and it just felt good,” Brown said. “I think our team worked together really well. The weather was perfect.”

Baures was pleased with Brown’s performance.

“Another senior coming through for her team,” Baures said. “Those seniors know it is the end of the year and that it is their time to help their team do whatever they can.”

In fifth place was Kate Moran with a time of 19:47 and in seventh place was Abby Newton with a time of 19:48. All four runners received all-conference honors.

Katie Turpin finished 14th with 20:29, Sarah Gonda finished 21st at 21:30 and Danika Palmer finished 24th with 21:28.

The Broncs have a combination of young talent with Akers and Kessner performing well for the team and senior leaders providing guidance for the younger members of the team.

“Those seniors are not just good runners, they are great leaders,” Baures said. “That is what has made our team so good this year. They are very gracious, they allow these underclassmen to come in and have these great races too. The seniors know because they have been there. If you have been there it matters. They know what to do when we get to the big meets.”

Brown said all year she has been trying to build the confidence of her teammates, making sure they can reach their full potential.

Sheridan builds momentum heading into the state meet in Afton Oct. 26. The state course is a tough course that has a lot of elevation changes and will test all runners.

Baures said the win at the conference by both teams provides the cross-country program with a good feeling heading into the state meet.

“Rally off of this,” Garber said about the conference win. “Keep our heads, we still feel like the underdogs. Just stay thirsty and go after some teams at state.”

Brown said the confidence boost will help the Lady Broncs at the state competition.

“Knowing we can run up there with good teams definitely helps going into state and for the younger girls to see that we can win big races,” Brown said.

Brown said it was nice to end her final race in Sheridan with a victory and is sad that it was her final race in her hometown.

The girls and boys junior varsity teams also won their race against the rest of the conference. The Lady Broncs JV won 26-41 over Central with the top Lady Bronc finisher being Samantha Taylor in third place with a time of 22:22.

The Broncs JV won 35-21 over Cheyenne East with their top finisher being Tyrus Dotson with a time of 18:37.

“I really appreciate all the parents and all of the kids and what they do for the program and how hard they work,” Baures said.

Both varsity teams will practice this week in preparation for state.