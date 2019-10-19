SHERIDAN — The Arvada-Clearmont High School Lady Panthers beat the Midwest High School Lady Oilers in just three sets Friday. Set scores were 25-17, 25-12 and 25-13.

Arvada-Clearmont Head Coach Sarah Walker said the team seemed focused on playing the match to completion after coming off two weekends of tournament play to face a single opponent at home.

“I think that we started out with a bang,” Walker said. “We had our moments where we were a little bit up and down, doubted ourselves a little bit, but for the most part we kind of just took control of the game and continued that all the way through.”

The Lady Panthers took an early lead in the first set until Midwest recovered to a score of 9-9. The two teams were even through the middle of the set until a score of 19-17, when the Lady Panthers began to pressure Midwest into a series of errors. Arvada-Clearmont finished the set with a spike by senior Ashlyn Fennema and an ace served by senior McKenna Auzqui.

The Lady Panthers led by one to two points for much of the second set until a score of 12-9. The Panthers then pulled ahead after a hit by senior Kailei Beam dropped to the center of the Midwest court and Fennema scored off a stuff, forcing a Midwest timeout. Through the second half of the set, the Panthers then held the Oilers to just three points to Arvada-Clearmont’s 13. The Panthers scored on aces by Auzqui and freshman Tavin Hampshire and forced errors by Midwest. A point off a stuff by Fennema and a serve by freshman Shelby Fennema finished the set, holding Midwest to just 12 points.

The Lady Panthers held their lead straight through the third set, beginning with a long volley that dropped out of bounds off of Midwest. The Lady Panthers increased the pressure on the Lady Oilers once again, forcing repeated and worsening errors. The Lady Panthers widened their lead through the set, scoring off long hits and short serves by Midwest. Junior Kerri Malli scored for the Lady Panthers on a spike and serve that each landed squarely in the center of Midwest’s court.

Walker said the team has been focusing on earning their own points rather than waiting for the mistakes of others — and they did that Friday.

Walker said Ashlyn Fennema had a great game and is improving throughout the season.

“She’s figured out how to play really great at the net for us,” Walker said. “She’s starting to figure out, not necessarily how to hit the ball hard, but her placement with the ball on the court is wonderful and she’s mixing it up a lot, so she’s very unpredictable.”

Fennema said the team improved its confidence and communication over previous weeks.

“I think all of us were just ready to play. Our confidence built up, definitely,” Fennema said. “I think all around we all did great.”

The Lady Panthers face off against the Kaycee High School Lady Bucs in Kaycee Saturday for a conference game that Walker called a bit of a rivalry.