Lady Broncs dominate at South

CHEYENNE — The Lady Broncs won all three sets, scoring 27-25, 25-19, 25-23 against South Cheyenne High School Friday.

BH cross-country loses to Wright

SUNDANCE — Elizabeth Foley took fifth and Cameron Tift took eighth at the 2A east conference cross-country meet Friday. Wright High School won both both the girls and boys team championship. Hailey Jones from Moorcroft placed first in the varsity girls race with at time of 20:16 and Hunter Skeens from Sundance took first in the varsity boys race with a time of 18:00.

TR competes in Five Rivers Conference Championship

THERMOPOLIS — Tongue River High School took the title at the Five Rivers Conference Championship with Wyatt Ostler leading the race, followed closely by teammate Jett Walker, who placed second. Jason Barron and Al Peoples followed taking fifth and sixth place and Wes Beadle finished twelfth to round out the team score. Ostler, Walker, Barron, and Peoples finished all-conference. “All of our boys raced with inspiration and intensity on a challenging course. It was exciting to bring home first place in the Five Rivers Championship,” assistant coach Keri McMeans said in a message to The Sheridan Press.

Senior captain Kalie Bocek led the way, earning all-conference in eighth place followed closely by teammate Chloe Wilson in 11th place. The Lady Eagles placed fourth overall.

“The Eagles and Lady Eagles have worked hard all season and competed well today,” McMeans said.

TRHS will travel to Afton next week to compete in the state meet.

Hawks defeat Junior Bruins

MISSOULA — The Sheridan Hawks defeated the Missoula Junior Bruins 7-2 at the Glacier Ice Rink Friday.