SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football defeated Laramie High School 55-7 on the road, playing in windy and cold condtions.

Sheridan scored on their first drive of the game and did not look back.

“The weather was pretty cold and the wind was blowing hard,” said head coach Jeff Mowry. “Pre-game I was not sure how their mind was and I talked to them right before we went on the field and said, ‘You do not control the weather but you do control your attitude toward the weather.’ They came out and played well. They executed well and got some early points.”

Mowry said the Broncs have entered a stretch of fairly good football and is interested to see how the team will do next week when they play Cheyenne East High School in the season finale. After playing Natrona County and Thunder Basin high schools in back to back weeks, the Broncs have played the bottom four schools in 4A.

In the game, the Broncs had a few miscues in the secondary with one resulting in a touchdown, Mowry said. Receivers on Laramie dropped a few passes that could have gone for big plays. With East coming up and a possibility the Broncs will face Thunder Basin again, the pass defense for the Broncs will need to tighten back up against two teams that like to throw the ball.

Mowry said the Broncs need to understand moving forward they will not blow out any more opponents. East will be a tough team before the postseason and once the playoffs start, the Broncs will need to win tight games. The key will be to minimize mistakes and score when the opportunities present themselves.

Sheridan will play East 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Scott Field.