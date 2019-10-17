SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 4:55 a.m.

• Public assistance CO alarm, 400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Grass fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 1:14 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 700 block Sheridan Avenue, 12:50 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block Park Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West First Street, 6:07 a.m.

•Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:03 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Trauma, 900 block East Brundage Lane, 2:51 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 5:35 p.m.

• Football standby, 400 block West 11th Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Trauma, 200 block South Thurmond Street, 6:26 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:46 p.m.

• Medical, 3000 block Highway 87, 8:54 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block First West Parkway, 9:15 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

Wednesday

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Court, 4:24 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 4:54 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block East Seventh Street, 5:07 a.m.

• Medical, 2400 block Townhouse Place, 5:39 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 10:11 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Medical, 500 block Bannock Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block Scott Drive, 6:47 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Theft from vehicle, East Sixth Street, 5:41 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 8:15 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Holloway Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Domestic North Main Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:13 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Barking dog, Woodworth Street, 11:52 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Threat, West Works Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Elder abuse, North Jefferson Street, 12:59 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Fraud, Leopard Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 6:38 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Sheridan Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Fight, Emerson Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Lost property, Broadway Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 4:11 p.m.

• Mental subject, Bannock Drive, 5:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, Cedar Avenue, 5:22 p.m.

• Careless driver, Burkitt Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Theft cold, Larch Lane, 6:19 p.m.

• Assist sheriff’s office, West Fifth Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Animal dead, South Brooks Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Found property, Exeter Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sherman Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Whitney Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 8:14 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Gladstone Street, 9:39 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 5:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Burglary cold, Main Street, Dayton, 6:47 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Prairie Spring Lane, 8:45 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Keystone Road and Soldier Creek Road, Ranchester, 9:01 a.m.

• Warrant service, Highway 14, Dayton, 10:20 a.m.

• Theft cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:36 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 17th Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 3:28 p.m.

• Reckless endangering, West Fifth Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:36 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Dennis E. Failey, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance plant form, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by SCS.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4