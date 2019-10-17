Dance company coming to Sheridan for performance, workshop, residency

SHERIDAN — The Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company is coming to Sheridan for an interactive slate of events.

The New York-based dance company perform the newest installation of its hit interactive show series “Welcome to the World of Dance” Sunday at 2 p.m. at Whitney Center for the Arts in Kinnison Hall.

Various members of the Sheridan community will participate in the event, which is designed to provide an inclusive and meaningful dance experience for the entire audience.

The New York Times called the show “a delightful introduction…explaining what contemporary choreography is all about.”

According to Whitney Center for the Arts Concert Hall and Performing Arts Coordinator Ryan Landis, the show is unique in how the performers involve the audience.

“One of the most thrilling aspects of this performance will be the ways in which Gwirtzman’s company blurs the lines between performer and audience by engaging and including the audience the entire time,” Landis said.

At the conclusion of the performance, there will be a question-and-answer portion about the show, followed immediately by a free dance workshop. The workshop is comprised of simple, easy-to-learn folk and social dances designed to create a shared common experience among the Sheridan community regardless of age, ability or dance experience.

The Company will also be in residence in Sheridan for several days working with various communities, including elementary school children, high school students, college students and older adults.

Tickets to the Sunday performance are available for purchase at the Whitney Center for the Arts box office and online at whitneyarts.org. For more information, call 307-675-0360.

Museum plans cemetery tours

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will offer guided tours through the past in September and October.

Local experts will lead tours of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, exploring the history of Sheridan County through those who now rest there. This year, the museum will focus on different themes in Sheridan’s past. Spots are limited and certain tour themes are not suitable for children.

Organizers ask that those planning to participate purchase tickets in advance as they will not be available at the cemetery.

Tickets can be purchased Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at 850 Sibley Circle, calling 307-675-1150 or online at mercantile.sheridanmuseum.org/t/tours.

The following are the remaining tour dates, themes and prices per person:

• Oct. 19 – Living history: Women of distinction in Sheridan County, $25

• Oct. 26 – Murder and suicide, $15

For additional information, call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.

307 Discovery Center organizes Weird Science Expo

SHERIDAN — 307 Discovery Center has organized a Weird Science Expo for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 556 Broadway St.

The event, appropriate for the entire family, will include hands-on activities.

The cost is $5 per child and proceeds will benefit 307 Discovery Center.

Later that night, a family glow dance party will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. The evening will include music, glowing activities and snacks. The cost for the evening is also $5 and includes a glow stick. The person wearing the best costume will earn a prize.

For additional information, call 307-763-7320 or find 307 Discovery Center on Facebook.

College to host fall marketplace

SHERIDAN — Local area crafters, artists and merchants will join together for the fourth annual Fall Marketplace at Sheridan College Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Whitney Atrium at Sheridan College.

The event is full to capacity with 65 tables to browse. The event will feature a variety of food vendors, candles, soaps, jewelry, quilts, seasonal décor, toys, fiber art, hand-dyed yarns, leatherwork, paintings and so much more. Everyone is welcome.

For any questions, please contact, Karen St. Clair at Sheridan College at 307-675-0105.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.