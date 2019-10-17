SHERIDAN — This Saturday, the Tongue River Eagles will face Sheridan High School’s junior varsity team at Sheridan High School in the third year of the cross-county matchup.

Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said part of the challenge in preparation is knowing what to expect from a junior varsity team.

“That’s kind of the double-edged sword of playing the JV team,” Hanson said. “Their roster is pretty fluid between the two. Varsity injuries affect the JV roster and guys kind of come and go off that roster a little bit.”

Hanson said there’s a bit of a rivalry and some of the players know one another, but the team is treating it like a normal game.

“It’s a varsity game for us, just a non-conference game,” Hanson said.

“So we approach it just like any other game.”

After a season with numerous injuries for the Eagles, Hanson said freshman Nate Guimond and senior Gabe Frederick returning from injuries earlier in the season will help the team in spirit and on the field.

“Nate Guimond will get his way back into the rotation,” Hanson said. “Kind of an up-and-coming player as a freshman, but made some big plays for us early in the year on special teams. Getting Frederick back is a big asset cause he’s a senior and a big physical player.”

Hanson said he expects a pretty conventional offense and defense from Sheridan with a slightly limited package compared to what the varsity runs.

Hanson said the Eagles are preparing just like any other game with a film session Monday, although they’ve also begun preparing for next week’s conference game against Wright, which he said will be an important one for the team.

“We’re not looking past Sheridan (junior varsity),” Hanson said. “We’re gonna be ready for Sheridan but we’re also starting to take a look at Wright.”

Hanson said the team seems focused in practice this week and is eager for a victory above all.

“Really they just want a win,” Hanson said. “I think that’s kinda what we all need right now is a win.”

The teams will kickoff on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sheridan High School.