SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School football will be on the road for the last two weeks of the season, facing two tough opponents in Niobrara County and Southeast high schools.

“Being road warriors will help us prepare for state,” senior Nolan Rader said.

Playing tough games on the road will help prepare the Rams if they reach the title game in Laramie.

Rader said part of the reason why road trips are tough for teams is the time spent on the bus breaks the focus for some players or others do no prepare properly getting off the bus. For senior linebacker Cutler Bradshaw, it is the poor rest on the bus that plays the biggest factor.

“You get uncomfortable; your body tightens up when you are on the bus,” Bradshaw said. “Our coaches are pretty good, they have us stop two or three times a trip to do some dynamic movements.”

Head coach Kirk McLaughlin said it was an emphasis to play well on the road this year, knowing the Rams faced the top half of the conference away from their home field.

Big Horn will travel to Lusk for a Week 7 game to face a 3-3 Niobrara County team that is better than their record indicates, Bradshaw said. Niobrara is a physical team that can run the ball well.

Niobrara leads all 11-man classifications in rushing with 366 yards on the ground per game through the first five weeks and features possibly the best running back the Rams will face this year, Rader said.

Niobrara’s Drake Lamp leads all rushers in 11-man football in the state of Wyoming with 1,057 yards, averaging 211 yards per game through Week 5.

The backup running back, James Stone, averages 90 yards per game and is the seventh-best rusher in 2A through Week 5.

Rader said entering the season there was some question of whether the Rams would be as physical as they were last year. The team proved they can be just as physical this year. Bradshaw said everyone has stepped up to play physical and the Rams will need to step up their game this week against Niobrara.

McLaughlin said the coaches challenged the players to play more physical than they think they can be this week, knowing Niobrara will be looking to establish the run game against the Rams defense, the top defense in 2A through Week 5.

Niobrara averages 8 yards per carry, a number the Rams will need to reduce it they hope to win, McLaughlin said.

The defensive line is working on using their hands to help disrupt the play at the line of scrimmage and force the offensive line to focus on the interior linemen, Bradshaw said. Rader, a defensive lineman, said the goal is to force the offensive line to double himself and the other D-linemen, leaving Bradshaw and the other linebackers free to come in and make the tackle close to the line of scrimmage. If Lamp and Stone can reach the second level untouched, then the Rams could be in trouble.

Bradshaw said the Rams will need to meet the lead fullback at the line of scrimmage, not allowing blocks for Lamp or Stone, forcing some hesitation and giving the Rams a chance to take the runner down quickly.

The Rams have been solid not only on defense but in all three phases of the game this year, McLaughlin said. Basically the same 11 players operate on both sides of the ball.

Field position will be something the Rams look to control, McLaughlin said. Teams starting inside their own 30-yard line have less of a chance of scoring compared to those who start drives on the 40- to 50-yard line.

The punt and kickoff returners have done a great job setting up the Rams for great field position, increasing the chances for a score. The coverage teams for the Rams have done a great job containing the opponents’ returners and forcing teams to start inside the 30-yard line.

McLaughlin said the Rams need to take care of business this week in Lusk and next week in Yoder to earn home field advantage for the playoffs.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. in Lusk.