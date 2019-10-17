SHERIDAN — Sheridan will travel to Laramie Friday to face another opponent that is at the bottom of the conference. This will be the fourth week in a row the Broncs will face a team with one win on the season.

Sheridan enters each week focusing on their opponent and has the goal to improve.

“We are focused on beating Laramie right now and not overlooking them (by) looking at the East game,” senior receiver Wade Jacobs said.

“Making sure we get better in this week of practice and that we are prepared for the game against Laramie.”

An area of focus for the past few weeks has been improving the Broncs’ passing game and becoming more balanced as an offense.

“It has definitely been a point of emphasis for us,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “We have got to be efficient in the passing game so people cannot load the box against us. We have got to keep defenses off balance. It has been a point of emphasis in practices and in games. The players have responded well.”

Against Cheyenne South, Sheridan had a perfect completion percentage and two different receivers haul in a touchdown. Against Campbell County, four different receivers had a touchdown pass, three were plays longer than 40 yards.

“We have really been focusing on our passing game during practices and going over one-on-one routes and how to beat coverages we see in games,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs had a 52-yard touchdown reception, catching the ball on a quick slant route and taking the ball the rest of the way.

“We saw that their corners were playing pretty far off and coach Mowry saw the open space and called the right play to get us open,” Jacobs said.

Junior receiver Kyle Meinecke credits the improvement to the Broncs passing game to the offense focusing more on passing and putting in the time and work to become more effective with the pass. Meinecke said the offensive line has also been doing a great job with pass protection, giving quarterback Jacob Boint time to find the open receiver.

“Efficiency is a big key for us,” Jacobs said. “I feel like we are all good at catching the ball and it helps Jacob rely on us and it does not matter who he is throwing to.”

The key for the passing game is that the Broncs do not have one playmaker in the receiver position. Six different receivers have caught a touchdown pass.

The Sheridan receivers take advantage of the balls thrown to them. Meinecke said Sheridan is going to run more than they are going to pass, limiting the number of chances the receivers have to catch the ball. Each receiver is only going to get a chance to catch two or three passes per game. Sophomore Brock Steel said the receivers have been taking advantage of the balls thrown to them, making sure they catch the ball during limited opportunities.

With each receiver having the ability to catch the ball, Steel said this gives Boint plenty of options.

Sheridan wants to have an efficient passing game with multiple receivers to take pressure off the running game and spread out the defense.

“I would love for a defense to look at our offense and not be sure who to cover,” Mowry said. “Right now I guarantee they will look in the backfield and say ‘We have got to stop Garrett Coon.’… In the passing game If we can have three, four or five guys that are catching multiple balls in a game it really keeps their defense from locking in on one side of the field or the other and having to play a balanced defense.”

Coon is the second leading rusher in 4A right now.

To help spread out the defense, Sheridan will use quick screens to wide receivers, getting the ball into the hands of an athlete in space. Mowry said this prevents teams from stacking the box with eight players, forcing them to cover the entire field.

For the screens to work, receivers who do not catch the ball need to block for their teammate.

Meinecke said this can be difficult because receivers are going against quick defensive backs in the open field, not dealing with a group of people in a small area. Jacobs said the receivers focus on blocking every day in practice. Working on blocking is not just for the quick screens but also helps in the run game.

“We do not always get the ball,” Steel said. “When we have to block, we try to do that to the best of our ability and do our job right.”

Meinecke said if receivers can lock up corners and safeties then Coon or another running back should have a running lane after reaching the edge, giving the Broncs a big play.

Against Laramie, Meinecke said the goal is to once again have high points and high yardage.

The Broncs have their schemes and plays down, Mowry said. He wants the Broncs to work on the little things in the game, making sure plays are executed as perfectly as possible.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Friday in Laramie.