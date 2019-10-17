SHERIDAN — On Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m., the Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College will host an informational program about Better Angels, an organization dedicated to helping Americans heal the political divide through constructive conversations.

The event will take place in The Hub on Smith’s Community Room on the north side of the building.

Launched in 2016, Better Angels is a bipartisan citizen’s movement to unify America. By creating opportunities for meaningful discussions, Better Angels works to dial down the heated rhetoric that gets in the way of real conversations and accurate understanding of our differences. The objective is not to push an agenda or change participant’s minds but rather to provide a safe place for deeper understanding.

The organization’s name was inspired by the Abraham Lincoln quote: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

“A majority of Americans feel our country is more divided than ever, and increasingly view members of the opposite political party as not just wrong — but bad people. At the same time, we’re increasingly divided into bubbles and echo chambers with limited exposure to ‘the other side,’ consuming news that confirms their opinions and stereotypes,” said Amy Albrecht, CVC director.

“We invite everyone who would like to start bridging these divides to join us and learn more about Better Angels,” she added.

Sheridan’s Kris Korfanta, recently named Wyoming state coordinator, and Cathi Kindt, a Better Angels trained moderator, will share information about the organization, its mission, resources and next steps for bringing workshops to Sheridan County.

To learn more about this bipartisan movement to bring together community members to learn the discipline of non-polarizing attitudes and words, see better-angels.org.