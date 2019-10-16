Artists staying at Sheridan County’s artist residencies are often impressed by our vast, open spaces, mountain vistas and the abundance of stars in our night sky; yet, other than landscape painters, most artists in residence devote their time in our area to ongoing studio projects. Recent Tongue River Artist Residency guests, folk singer/songwriter Jenner Fox, and his musician companion Natalie Akers, captured and revealed the soul of our town in ways that surprise and inspire me as a Dayton resident and as an artist.

Rather than secluding themselves in their quiet studio or exploring the mountains for inspiration, Jenner and Natalie immersed themselves in Dayton, feeling its heartbeat and putting it to music. Gallery on Main hosts Tongue River Artist Residency presentations, and I came to their concert not expecting to hear songs describing our little town.

Jenner and Natalie sought out story-tellers, which led them to local legend, Jack Russell. They performed a song about Jack that shined a light on his unique character and made me appreciate him all the more.

I’m ashamed that I didn’t make it to Deputy Boot Hill’s informative presentation on school lockdown procedures. Not only did these visitors (each from opposite coasts) attend, they produced a poignant song about it that made me cry as I listened, remembering when high school kids left hunting rifles in unlocked pickups in the school parking lot, before we ever feared armed attacks in our schools.

Jenner sang about riding a bicycle around Dayton under the stars on a quiet night, pondering the people in homes he passed, growing old by light of their TVs. It illustrated how we turn from the beauty and the peace that surround us here to connect to a violent, noisy, lopsided world via our screens.

Jenner and Natalie performed at the local elementary school, showing students and staff the fun of creating songs. They also played at Innominate Coffee Shop in Ranchester. Natalie would be sitting in the audience listening to a song, then jump out of her seat and race to the piano, struck with the need to join in. She’d pause for a second, really listen with her heart, then, filled with the “vibe,” her fingers would fly across the keys, inventing riffs and adding her soothing voice to the beauty of the music and the mood. This was art, in the raw and absolutely beautiful. This was inspiring!

Just as Tim Lawson can transform the most mundane scene into a stunning painting that calls attention to the “unnoticed,” Jenner can do the same with lyrics, because he looks at and listens to the world with an open, loving heart. He and Natalie produced songs that not only depict our place, but made me see the inspiration I was passing by each day without notice. Like painting, it’s not simply regurgitating what we see, but looking deeper and revealing more by the way we express it.

Jenner and Natalie took in what many of us walk by; they gathered up what we see as common as crab apples and polished them into shiny orbs of golden green and rose to decorate a tree or to fill jars, sweetened with words and tunes they pulled from their insides. They gave of themselves and made us see ourselves. That’s what I want my art to do: to describe this place in a way that makes the people here see it as they hadn’t before, to see themselves as they relate to and appreciate it.

We must be authentic in our interpretations; these two weren’t trying to write a screenplay about Dayton, nor were they working on songs for their concert in New York the following week. They weren’t writing these songs for money; they were making music in and for the present moment. We may never find these songs on iTunes, but experiencing them made us locals sit a little taller in our chairs, “Yes, that’s our town! Our Jack Russell! Our English Eddie!”

And the music stays with us in that when we see the people and places from the songs, we remember, and we learn to observe.

Jenner and Natalie could have spent their residency staying in their comfy studio, working on what they were doing before, but by immersing themselves in our town, taking it in and creating songs unique to this place, they taught me how homogenized art becomes when we create what’s easy or expected, when we see only ourselves, deadlines and dollar signs, instead of the colors, shapes and stories around us. Artists should stretch to grasp fruit from their surroundings, flavor it with their own interpretations, and generate something new that makes viewers feel or see something they haven’t before. Like Natalie, I should be listening, watching; then, feeling the vibe, I should celebrate what I feel and see with joyful brushstrokes of color and light, raw and real.

Sonja Caywood is a local artist with a studio in Dayton.