SHERIDAN — Taking care of art is an art itself, as different mediums have specific needs to withstand the wearing of time. Art must be available to be viewed, enjoyed and experienced without being worn out by the process of being taken in.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room Manager Kim Ostermyer said his job is a balancing act between showing off prized trophies of local history and keeping those tokens as immaculate as possible for future generations.

“Anything in here, people can come and look at. We are not a formal archive, but the idea is that it’s accessible but still preserved. You want to take care of both worlds,” he said.

“Your biggest factors in archival problems are sunlight, heat, moisture, acidity, and ultraviolent light,” Ostermyer said, adding that the Wyoming Room has special adaptations to minimize those factors, including window and light coating treatments.

In addition, newspapers, documents and photographs are kept in archival sleeves, boxes, or folders. There’s even archival glue.

Newspaper is not meant to last long, as it contains a high acid level and within 60 years becomes brittle, Ostermyer said. Anything past 1940 in age is not handled in the Wyoming room and anything more than 100 years old tends to fall apart.

With the availability of digital imaging or microfilm, the need to handle old papers is greatly reduced, but the task of organizing and storing them remains paramount.

“Having a physical paper is a background in case something happens to the online world,” Ostermyer said, adding that old clippings can be glued to manila paper to keep it stabilized.

“The big thing with archival supplies is each needs to be acid free. Anything poly keeps it from being scratched, and it’s cheap.”

Sheridan County Museum Executive Director Mikayla Larrow agreed newspaper is certainly the most difficult item to keep in a collection, but with care, it can be done with success. Old photo negatives are another story.

“Depending on what they are, some are actually combustible and have to be destroyed,” Larrow said. “There are some museums that have the capability to store them in fireproof cabinets, but for the most part, the standards are that if you have glass negatives, they are dangerous and they have to be scanned into a digital format and destroyed because they’re too much of a risk.”

Old items made of wood, metal or glass generally do well with minimal maintenance, but there are a few considerations for each, Larrow said.

“Different items oxidize at different rates and have to be stored alone,” she said. “Iron, paper, wood and glass can be kept in a box if it’s all the same kind of item to save space. Airtight glass is frowned upon because it can create a microcosm and cause deterioration to go faster.”

Larrow said facilities that keep historical collections often struggle to have enough space to give each item adequate space for storage or display.

“Most collections have around 10,000 items. Ours has around 30,000,” she said.

The same crunch for space and time is felt in the Wyoming Room. Work rooms are stacked high with unreviewed maps, old newspapers retrieved from walls during remodeling and donated familial collections fill the research room, all waiting to be cataloged.

“It takes a lot of man hours and subscriptions to services to make sure we are doing the right thing,” Larrow said. “The most interesting part is when you have an item that was donated by someone and everyone associated with it is gone, and now no one knows the history. You get to play detective and it’s interesting when it works out that you discover what it’s all about.”

It’s time-consuming, meticulous work, but the benefits are invaluable.

“The preservation of our history, especially locally, tells our story,” Ostermyer said.

“All the good and bad gets mixed in there, and at the end of the day, it’s important because we have to know where we came from. We have to have it for a basis for us to move forward.”

By Tracee Davis

news@thesheridanpress.com