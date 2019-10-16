SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball won the first two sets against Natrona County High School Tuesday night, then lost the next three in a row to lose the match.

The Lady Broncs had a 10-point in advantage in each set before winning 25-21, 25-15. The team was the aggressor during two sets, maintaining a competitive edge.

“We just have to come out and keep the gas pedal on,” head coach Eric Frey said. “We are just trying to build confidence. Those kids have got to know what winning is like and competing. I think they got a taste of it knowing you are ahead.”

Natrona answered the Lady Broncs’ early victories with strong wins that featured hard hits at the net and gaining a two- to three-point lead early on. Frey said the Lady Broncs need to understand while they are losing on the scoreboard the set is to 25 points. He thinks the Lady Broncs lost focus, letting the small deficit rattle them.

In the final three sets, the Lady Broncs lost 25-18, 25-14, 18-15.

Frey said the biggest difference between the first two sets and the final three sets was the energy of the team.

“I think we let off the gas pedal a little bit and being disciplined,” Frey said. “Our blocking was not consistent. We were leaving the net open.”

Frey said the failure to show consistency in blocking allowed Natrona to have open hits at the Lady Broncs’ back row.

That led to the back row playing timid, not knowing where the ball was going to be hit. This kept the Lady Broncs from being in a position to make a play.

Overall, Frey said the Lady Broncs played well, especially in the first two sets.

The Lady Broncs only had one practice between the Border Wars and Natrona, giving the team little time to prepare.

He has been using the same rotation and has seen the Lady Broncs play well in the rotation, while at other times they struggle.

Sheridan is now in the final two weeks of the season and is trying to improve its regional tournament seeding, Frey said. A win against Natrona would have helped the Lady Broncs avoid a bottom seed. Now the team needs to have strong performances in the final four games.

Following matches, Frey gives coaches and players time to discuss what everyone saw in the match. Usually, those who played in the match go first, followed by the bench players. The team discusses what went well in the match and where the focus needs to be in the following practices. Frey said the Lady Broncs will continue to battle moving forward, attempting to improve their seeding for regionals.

Sheridan travels to Cheyenne South Friday and Laramie Saturday. Both games are winnable for the Lady Broncs, Frey said, and will help the team build confidence heading into final conference games.

Sheridan faces Campbell County High School Oct. 25 for senior night; the Lady Broncs defeated Campbell County 3-2 earlier in the season.

The team concludes its regular season on the road Oct. 27 at Thunder Basin High School, a team that defeated Sheridan in the first meeting at home.

The regional tournament will be held at Cheyenne Central High School Nov. 1-2.