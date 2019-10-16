SHERIDAN — As the Sheridan High School cross-country season nears the end with Sheridan hosting the 4A East Conference meet at Black Tooth Park Oct. 18, the Broncs and Lady Broncs expect to finish in the top two spots, head coach Art Baures said.

Leading the charge for the Broncs and Lady Broncs are runners the rest of the state did not have to compete with until this year, as two freshmen have set the pace for Sheridan. Austin Akers and Ella Kessner have been consistent runners, usually finishing in the top spot for the Broncs.

Akers finished as top runner for the Broncs in four out of six meets, while Kessner has been the top runner for the Lady Broncs in all but the first meet when she was the second-fastest runner for the Lady Broncs. Kessner was about 11 seconds behind the top runner for the Lady Broncs sophomore Katie Turpin who was an All-State runner last year.

“It was kinda scary,” Kessner said about her first varsity meet. “I did not think I would do that good for my first race. I thought I would be the fourth or third runner so it was kind of surprising that I stayed up with our top runner to start the season.”

Akers was the first Bronc to cross the finish line this season at the Kelly Walsh Beartrap cross-country meet Aug. 30, finishing four seconds ahead of junior David Standish, a returning All-Conference runner for the Broncs.

“It was pretty crazy,” Akers said. “It was the first race, I was in front with David, one of our top runners I was thinking ‘How am I going to finish strong?’ I did not have any idea I was going to place that high.”

Akers and Kessner did not have any pressure on them entering the season, allowing them to run free and without care.

“It is nice for Ella and Austin because they did not come into the season with any preconceived notions,” Baures said. “They came in with a tremendous work ethic and an ability to be coachable. They are great listeners and really hard workers. They add to the team because they do all of the things to help their team.”

Akers and Kessner credit their work in the offseason to their success, running with the rest of the varsity team during the summer.

“The seniors have really (embraced) us and all of the people that are coming in this year,” Akers said. “I was able to do indoor track and mix in last year with them. It was really great to get to know them and jump right in and (train) with them.”

The freshmen entered training with a clear mind and have stayed focus throughout the year.

The two have not experienced success alone, with both teams having multiple top-three finishes during the year and top-five finishes in meets against teams from Colorado and Montana.

Baures said it has been a change in the way teams have trained.

“It is not that we have been doing the opposite things but we have changed training,” Baures said. “We have changed things in our approach.”

The change occurred because of the location of the state meet is in Afton this year. The course is high in elevation and has a terrain that changes elevation multiple times. This forced Baures and assistant coach Issac VanDyke to change the way Sheridan trained. The changes have paid off for both teams.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs have the advantage in the conference meet Friday, with Black Tooth Park a common training ground for the teams, Baures said. The main goal for both teams is to build confidence and momentum from the conference meet and carry it into state.

“Just stick with what we have been doing, keeping all of our training in mind,” Akers said about the conference meet. “Just sticking with the people we have been running with and still push a little bit.”

The course will be new to everyone competing in the race, Baures said, with this being one of the first times the course has been used for competition. Baures looks for Sheridan to compete well at the race.

“I am really proud of the athletes,” Baures said. “The work they have done, their attitudes and their work ethic has been tremendous. I think that is what has given us such a good year. Probably the most solid year since I have coached here.”

Baures started as an assistant coach in 1997 and took over the program in about 2004, he said.