SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Sheridan Avenue, 12:50 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:46 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:03 a.m.

• Illegal burn, 400 block Park Street, 1:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block First West Parkway, 9:19 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Smoke investigation, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 24, 4:26 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Curfew violation, West 14th Street, 12:46 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Park Street, 1:47 a.m.

• Accident, no location reported, 7:30 a.m.

• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 7:54 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Cat violation, East Montana Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East 13th Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East 13th Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Olympus Drive, 10:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Colorado Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Barking dog, Emerson Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Dog at large, Schiller Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Burglary cold, East Alger Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:18 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 1:38 p.m.

• Accident, West Dow Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Cat trap, Summit Drive, 1:23 p.m.

• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 2:04 p.m.

• ZPF violation, Park Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Theft of service, East 12th Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 2:31 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, East Brundage Lane, 2:50 p.m.

• Accident, Val Vista Street, 2:53 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Turner Lane, 4:07 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Seymour Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Fight, South Thurmond Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Avoca Avenue, 8:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Beaver Creek Road, 8:04 p.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 8:16 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:12 p.m.

• Animal found, Dana Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Simple assault, West 13th Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Agency assist, Fort Road, 4:39 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Railway Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Drug activity, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 6:09 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Beaver Creek Road, 8:08 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 25, 9:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• David S. Anderson, 61, Sheridan, DUS, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua S. Campbell, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arresting agency not listed

• Joanne K. Isom, 51, Dayton, warrant or other offense, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cord D. Stockton, 29, Sheridan, speeding in 30 mph zone, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dana L. Turner, 40, Sheridan, aggravated assault/battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4