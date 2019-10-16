WYO prepares for annual gala

SHERIDAN — Community members have been busy preparing for “Catch Me if You Can: The Musical,” the 2019 fundraising gala for the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The gala will be Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $110 and include food and drink at Frackelton’s, access to silent and live auctions in the black box and the performance of the musical on the main stage of the WYO. All proceeds support the nonprofit theater’s operating expenses for the 2019-2020 season.

Based on the hit film and the true story, “Catch Me if You Can: The Musical” follows Frank Abignale, Jr. who runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Abignale successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer — living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. Until, of course, FBI agent Carl Hanratty discovers Abignale’s lies and chases him across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

The WYO production will feature local actors, singers, dancers, musicians, stagehands and more, all who have volunteered their time to support the theater.

In addition to the Saturday gala, there will be four encore performances the following week, Oct. 24-27.

Learn more and get tickets at wyotheater.com.

The Link to benefit screenings, early detection

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation will host its annual cancer awareness event, The Link — Partners in Pink, Saturday.

Participants may choose between a 1.5-mile walk, 5k run or walk and 10k run. The entry fee was $40 through Oct. 11 and is now $50.

Proceeds from the event will support patient access to all types of cancer screening and early detection services at SMH.

Register online at sheridanhospital.org, or call 307-673-2418.

Reagan Day Dinner set for Oct. 19

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Republicans will host the annual Reagan Day Dinner at the Historic Sheridan Inn Saturday.

The evening will commence with a private reception at 6 p.m.; dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a keynote by Tom Trento of The United West.

Tickets for the dinner cost $75 per person, tickets for the reception and dinner cost $125 per person and sponsor tables cost $1,250. To register, visit sheridancountyrepublicans.com or call Jacque Harrod at 307-673-0730.

Caywood to teach ‘Sketch and Sip” class

DAYTON — Artist Sonja Caywood will teach a Sketch and Sip class Friday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

Caywood will take participants step by step through painting your own version of her “Mule Deer.” The cost is $30 for TRVCC members and $40 for nonmembers.

Sign up by calling 307-655-9419.

TRVCC is located at 1100 Main St. in Dayton.

Big Horn Woman’s Club to meet

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Woman’s Club will meet Friday at 1:30 pm. The group will hear a presentation from Colleen Ferries about her excursion to Cuba.

The Big Horn Woman’s Club clubhouse is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.

All women are welcome.

Questions may be directed to Merry Potter at 307-672-9977.