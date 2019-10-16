SHERIDAN — It’s time for area businesses and organizations to get ready to kick off the official holiday shopping season and get in the Christmas spirit by registering to participate in the Sheridan Christmas Stroll.

The 24th annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll will take place, per tradition, the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 29, from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Sheridan. This year’s theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Registration for businesses and organizations to participate is open now through Oct. 28. The cost is $125 for Chamber members and $175 for non-Chamber members, plus a prize donation of $50 in value.

Each participating business will receive five Stroll buttons to sell or give away as well as inclusion in all Christmas Stroll promotional materials and newspaper advertising. Registration forms are available at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 24 S. Main St. or on the Chamber’s website at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

Participants also are encouraged to take part in the lighting and decorating contest with a chance to be featured by the Chamber and win media packages and Chamber Bucks.

Each year, Christmas Stroll brings up to 3,000 shoppers to Sheridan. Sheridan’s downtown is the hub of the Christmas Stroll event and activities, but businesses throughout Sheridan County can participate by selling Stroll buttons and having a winning button number for folks to come in to check from Stroll night through Dec. 24.

Stroll night activities will include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and make-your-own-ornaments at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, wagon rides, in-store specials, Christmas carolers, winning Stroll buttons and more.

This year’s Stroll buttons will be available for sale Nov. 8.

Following Stroll night, Stroll Button holders can “Get Caught Shopping” locally.

Volunteers will try to “catch” button wearers shopping in Stroll-participating businesses the four Saturdays immediately after Stroll. Some lucky shoppers who get caught while wearing their buttons may receive Chamber Bucks if they are in a participating business.

To register to participate or for more information, see www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org or contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.