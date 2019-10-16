SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees received updates from students on the Tongue River Elementary student council and from early childhood education liaison Kendra Barney at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Students on the Tongue River Elementary School student council presented updates on current efforts across the school.

The students said that the school is working to promote healthy lifestyles this year as well as a positive learning environment for every student. Students have also adopted a reading challenge where each student will receive a book for Christmas. The school set a goal for students to read for 60,000 minutes.

Students also discussed their ongoing kindness initiative. Students have been challenging businesses in the community to encourage acts of kindness, and student council members have been recording acts of kindness on clipboards during recess. Tongue River Elementary students have now received green and white “But First, Kindness” buttons to hand out to others who they catch performing kind acts.

Students also announced that they will host their pie-in-the-face fundraiser for a second year, where students have the chance to throw a pie in the face of their favorite teachers, at a WY-TOPP pep rally.

Students then sang the Tongue River Elementary song and then presented their “But First, Kindness” buttons to each of the board members.

SCSD1 Superintendent Peter Kilbride reported on the recent Wyoming Legislative Joint Education Committee meeting in Cody, which he said went well.

“I’ve never seen everyone walk out of their smiling before,” Kilbride said.

At the meeting, administrators agreed to lift the spending cap for special education.

The decision will move to the appropriations committee for approval.

SCSD1 early childhood liaison Kendra Barney presented updates on early childhood offerings in the district. Compared to previous years, Barney said the Learning with Littles program for children from birth to five years old has consistent numbers with slight growth over last year in Tongue River. For Big Horn, the program has “many new families” and now has between 22 and 26 children participating.

For preschool, the program for 4-year-olds is now in its own room, with 24 spots filled, Barney said. The preschool program for 3-year-olds is new this year with 11 students led by teacher Kristen Burnett.

The Tongue River Co-Op has 13 4-year-olds and offers free classes for parents to prepare their children for kindergarten, focusing on social and emotional readiness.

Barney said “KinderBoost is booming” with two classes of nine at Tongue River and one class of 17 at Big Horn. She reviewed the success of the social and emotional competency curriculum for children birth through 5 years old, now in its fourth year.

Out of 72 KinderBoost through second grade students who have gone through the program, only three received behavioral referrals.

Barney also said other early childhood education liaisons around the state have expressed interest in learning from the district’s KinderBoost concept and implementing their own.

The board also approved second readings of three policies and first readings of 12 policies. The board is working through existing policies in the handbook.