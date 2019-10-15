SHERIDAN — During Friday nights at Scott Field, those in attendance watch high school athletes crash into each other and run around the field while parents, classmates and friends cheer them on. During timeouts when the commotion stops and players wait for adjustments from coaches, they do not have to go far for water, as student athletic trainers Sarah, Bailee, Maggie and Alexis are nearby, ready to help the Broncs rehydrate.

“It is fun just to be part of the game; during timeouts we run on to the field to give them water or when there is an injury Joanne Goss runs out makes they are OK and we run out with a water bottle to make sure they are hydrated,” junior student trainer Sarah Manor said. “It sounds kinda boring just carrying water around and making sure they are hydrated but it is a lot more than just filling up water bottles.”

One of the main responsibilities is filling up the water bottles and coolers for the team, a job Manor said is important in the first few weeks when warm weather increases the rate athletes can dehydrate, student trainers have more responsibilities than just carrying water to the team.

Before practices and games, players can have ankles, wrists and other body parts taped by Goss or one of the student trainers.

“We have to make sure everyone is taped and ready,” said junior Maggie Arndt.

To learn the different taping techniques junior Alexis Bitanga said the students will learn from a more experienced student, from Goss or from the sheets describing the process.

Bailee Mentock said once the students learn how to tape, Goss gives the final decision on whether the student is ready to tape an athlete, making sure the proper technique is used.

“It is important because some players who have just gotten over an injury, say like an ankle injury, is important for their ankle to be stabilized for the next few weeks after that while they are playing so that it does not get re-injured. It is important for them not to be injured and ruin their season because I know the coaches would not be very happy about that,” junior Mentock said.

Before games on Friday nights, the student trainers will help Goss set up and prepare athletes for the game.

“There is a lot more to setting up football games and making sure everyone is ready beforehand than I thought there was,” Arndt said. “There is a lot more maintenance involved than I thought. We set up the big gallons and fill up the racks of water bottles. We have to make sure the medkits, helmet kits and extra injury equipment is set up out on the track. Then afterward everything is put away.”

The game day experience and being on the sidelines is one of the more favorable experiences for the student trainers.

“Home games, that is definitely the best part,” Manor said. “Everyone talks about how the student section is so much fun and I have never once been to the student section because I have always been on the field.”

Being on the sidelines has been better than sitting in the bleachers, Arndt said.

With the student trainers being around the team a lot, they start to build connections with the players they help treat.

“It is fun getting to know all of the players and to see how football works,” Mentock said. “They treat us pretty well, sometimes during the game, they get zoned in and forget to say thank you when we give them water. Overall they are really nice and grateful.”

Manor is the most experienced member of the student trainers, helping since her freshman year.

“When my mom was in high school she was always a trainer and so she would always tell us fun stories about helping with the football team,” Manor said. “I always managed basketball in junior high and that was fun. An so I was like ‘hey let’s try something new.’ I have also only watched two football games in my life. This is how I learned what football was, I have always been soccer. It is really fun to learn how to tape wrists and ankles. I did not know taping arches was a thing. I know how to do that now. “

Manor convinced Mentock and Arndt to start helping out as well.

“Sarah came to me and talked about it,” Arndt said. “I did not know a lot about how the behind the scenes of football worked. It was something I was really excited to go into.”

Mentock said she started helping last season after Manor invited her. Bitanga is the newest student trainer, starting five weeks ago.

While student training is an extracurricular activity for her, Manor and Arndt see the job as a way to gain experience in an interested field. Arndt does not know if she will continue in athletic training, but it is an option she is considering.

Manor said the experience has been a good eye-opener for her as she looks to possibly pursue a career in athletic training or in physical therapy.

She took the class Goss offers at the high school where students learn about human anatomy, how to treat injuries and injury response.

Regardless of the reason for joining, future careers or skills learned, the four student trainers have made spending time with each other enjoyable whether at practice, on a road trip or working a home game.