SHERIDAN — Dale Buckingham started small in 2000, working on projects handed down to him from fellow architects in the northeast corner of Wyoming while taking on a few clients of his own in the basement of his home.

“People were really good to me,” Buckingham said of business partners when he first started his entrepreneurial company. “I worked for other architects who fed me stuff they couldn’t get to. I had a lot of good help along the way.”

In 2004, his little company expanded into the ground floor of an office building. From there, he kept expanding the company until around 2007 or 2008, when he moved to the third floor of the former post office building on Gould Street in Sheridan, where his office currently resides, with a company that grew from one to nine full-time and one part-time employees.

That company, now known as Arete Design Group after a rebranding two years ago, has facilitated projects in the public and private sectors, including all three Sheridan County school districts, the city of Sheridan, Weatherby, Kennon and KidsLife. That same company, once known under the owner’s name, was recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360 ranking.

The ranking claims the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America, according to a press release. Based on the study, the press release continues, Arete Design Group is recognized as a “well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth, leadership and value.”

Two years ago, the rebrand into Arete was facilitated when Buckingham brought on a partner, Karen Kelly, who Buckingham said brought a lot of energy to the company and created a different atmosphere from what he had previously experienced.

“She opened some doors for us,” Buckingham said.

Honorees were identified based on results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship: innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation, according to the release.

“Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn’t just about growth. It’s about being well-rounded — growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue,” said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, in a press release. “That’s why we’re excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result.”

Growing a business from the ground up takes courage, Buckingham said, and takes years to build relationships like the ones the company has today. Several factors led to this distinction, Buckingham said, with one being Wyoming is “a great place to work.”

“People are willing to give you a chance,” Buckingham said about Wyoming. “If you’re willing to work hard and be honest…people are willing to work with you.”

Buckingham said courage came into play each time he hired an additional staff member. Each hire was a risk on whether the company had enough work for them to do.

“When you hire someone new, there’s a little extra work that comes in and fills up their plate as well,” Buckingham said.

The entrepreneurial spirit carried into his current business model, providing employees flexibility in the projects they pick up and allowing them to gravitate to areas of strength, Buckingham said.

What started as a one-man show turned into a 10-person company with strong connections in the Sheridan community and now is being recognized for reflecting the five pillars of entrepreneurship on a national level.