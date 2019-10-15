SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Natural gas leak, 600 block East Burkitt Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Pedestrian versus motor vehicle accident, 50 block West Burkitt Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 2400 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Cox Valley Road, 7:56 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West 12th Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Medical, West 15th Street, 5:38 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 6:37 a.m.

• Trauma, Mountain Shadows Drive, 7:09 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Place, 7:29 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 11:02 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:50 a.m.

• Assist, West 13th Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Standby, West Brundage Lane, 7 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:13 a.m.

• Medical, Longhorn Drive, 12:42 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• Medical, Lower Piney Road, 10:19 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist, West 13th Street, 1:09 a.m.

• Trauma, Chapparal Court, 2:48 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 6:55 a.m.

• Medical, Cox Valley Road, 7:58 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:49 a.m.

• Trauma, Brooks Street and Burkitt Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 6:19 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 7:08 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 9 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 12:23 a.m.

• Curfew violation, Works Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 7:47 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Martin Avenue, 7:59 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West Brundage Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 8:53 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Court/violation, Avoca Avenue, 10:37 a.m.

• Accident with injury, West Burkitt Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Linden Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

• Cat violation, East Montana Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 12:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• K-9 request, Interstate 90 eastbound, 1:16 p.m.

• Found property, Lewis Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, North Jefferson Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 8:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:41 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 2:33 a.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Welfare check, Wildcat Road, 10:58 a.m.

• Welfare check, Dayton Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 335, 9:15 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Joshua R. Germer, 35, Buffalo, possession of a controlled substance plant form and crystal form, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Solomon R. Tegenu, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 3