SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Natural gas leak, 600 block East Burkitt Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Pedestrian versus motor vehicle accident, 50 block West Burkitt Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 2400 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Cox Valley Road, 7:56 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, West 12th Street, 2:18 a.m.
• Medical, West 15th Street, 5:38 a.m.
• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 6:37 a.m.
• Trauma, Mountain Shadows Drive, 7:09 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Place, 7:29 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Court, 11:02 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 11:50 a.m.
• Assist, West 13th Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Standby, West Brundage Lane, 7 p.m.
Saturday
• Trauma, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:13 a.m.
• Medical, Longhorn Drive, 12:42 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Medical, Lower Piney Road, 10:19 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist, West 13th Street, 1:09 a.m.
• Trauma, Chapparal Court, 2:48 a.m.
• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 6:55 a.m.
• Medical, Cox Valley Road, 7:58 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Trauma, Brooks Street and Burkitt Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Trauma, North Main Street, 6:19 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Court, 7:08 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 9 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 12:23 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Works Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Martin Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Brundage Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 8:53 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
• Court/violation, Avoca Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Accident with injury, West Burkitt Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Linden Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Cat violation, East Montana Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 12:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• K-9 request, Interstate 90 eastbound, 1:16 p.m.
• Found property, Lewis Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, North Jefferson Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 6:18 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 8:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 2:33 a.m.
• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, Wildcat Road, 10:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dayton Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 335, 9:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Joshua R. Germer, 35, Buffalo, possession of a controlled substance plant form and crystal form, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Solomon R. Tegenu, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 69
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3