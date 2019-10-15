DAR to gather for display dedication

SHERIDAN — The members of the Sheridan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet in The Wyoming Room of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Thursday at 11 a.m.

The group will dedicate a display case featuring a copy of the local chapter’s Charter from Dec. 15, 1910, in addition to items donated by the families of the founding members.

The original organizer and founding regent of the Sheridan Chapter of the DAR was Anna May Loucks Garbutt. Other members include several names of the early families in the Sheridan area, including Loucks, Coffeen, Gwinn, Hanna, and Holstedt.

The regular meeting will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the library’s Inner Circle. For more information, contact Regent Saly Romaine Umber at 817-300-8485 or Registrar Nancy Buchanan Talbott at 361-522-1503.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St. in Sheridan.

SAGE to host reception for new show

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts Fine Art Gallery has launched a new exhibition titled “Resonance: Legacy Through Art.” An artists’ reception will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

The exhibition features work by local glass artist, Nancie Furnish, and her son Daniel Furnish, a mixed media sculptor and printmaker. Included in the exhibition, along with functional glass pieces, woodblock prints and kinetic sculptures, is a 54-inch stained glass window that was created by mother and son and that is otherwise on display in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sheridan.

“The reflective and illuminating qualities of glass are not only technical, but, for me, they are spiritual,” Nancie Furnish said. “I like to think that my father and grandfather must have felt that spirit as they applied their trades. I see many of their artistic qualities reflected in the work of the next generation — my youngest son, Daniel.”

The exhibition will be at SAGE through Nov. 19. A virtual catalogue of the show is available at www.artinsheridan.com/resonance. For more information, contact SAGE Executive Director Kendra Heimbuck at director@sageart.org or 307-674-1970.

SAGE is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

Brown to present history of Donner Party

SHERIDAN — Mike Brown of Sheridan will present a program on the Donner Party. The Donner Party’s troubles originated in Wyoming in the summer of 1846 near present day Farson and ended as one of the most gruesome cautionary tales of the time.

Brown will offer an in-depth look at the connections between this macabre event and other aspects of American history, such as Manifest Destiny and the fur trade. Using a variety of resources such as journals, articles and oral histories, Brown will spin a spooky tale fit for a campfire.

The presentation will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Inner Circle of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Due to the grim nature of the subject matter, the suggested age of attendees is 18 and older.

Brown has given various presentations about the American West throughout southeastern Wyoming and the surrounding states.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Wyoming AARP to show ‘Cracked’

SHERIDAN — Wyoming AARP in conjunction with the Wyoming Summit on Creating Dementia Capable Communities will sponsor a special showing of the play and film “Cracked” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The play and film follow the experiences of persons living with dementia and their families, from diagnosis to their new lives in long-term care. The families struggle to see beyond the disease until they come to see that each of us has cracks as a part of being human.

A discussion will follow the showing, which will take place at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Wyoming AARP.