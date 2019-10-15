SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum staff will present Tidbit Saturday this week with a focus on Halloween.

The event, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, will explore the history of Halloween. Participants will learn about holiday traditions and how they have evolved. Children will decorate a pumpkin (scratch off) to take home.

The event is geared toward children ages 4-10. It is a free event, but organizers ask those planning to attend to RSVP by calling the museum at 307-675-1150.

The museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.