DAYTON — Gallery on Main in Dayton staff have organized a presentation from artist in residence Andrew Forsthoefel. The event will take place Saturday from beginning at 5 p.m. at Gallery on Main.

Forsthoefel, an author, speaker and peace activist, will share his memoir “Walking to Listen: 4,000 Miles Across America, One Story at a Time.” The book details Forsthoefel’s experience walking across American in 2011 after graduating from college. Forsthoefel was a 2014 Jentel writer-in-residence and will return to the area for a two-week star at the Tongue River Artist in Residency Program in Dayton to work on his first novel.

Saturday’s event will include the presentation and a book signing.

The Gallery on Main is located at 110 W. Third Ave. in Dayton.