Sheridan’s debt climbing

The city of Sheridan had city manager government from 1958 to 1973. The city’s manager, from November 1970 to June 1972 was Darrell Brewington.

In 1971, the city returned to strong mayor-council government. Why? Brewington reported (The Sheridan Press, July 14, 1971) that the city was broke. The city could not meet the principle and interest payments on a $3 million water and sewer bond passed in 1967. He recommended the city refinance the debt with EF Hutton.

The criticism of the refinance was that it would cost additional, above the bond debt, and extend the debt.

This issue was complicated by an idea advanced by Brewington that the city faced a potential crisis with its water supply (The Sheridan press, Aug. 12, 1971). This prospect was countered by Black and VeaTech consulting engineers report from 1960.

The engineers projected the city’s system would suffice through the 1980s. Further, Brewington recommended an audit of the city’s finances at a cost of about $10,000. At this juncture, a citizen’s petition asked to return to strong mayor-council government. This happened in 1971, and Brewington left after 19 months. The taxpayers were concerned with tax and spend projects.

The same year, 1972, that Sheridan returned to strong mayor government, the Legislature passed a resolution, which was voted on in a general election Nov. 7, 1972, to allow for “home rule.” This legislation would, among other things, allow by charter ordinance for a municipality to be exempt from legislative limits on indebtedness. By passage of a charter ordinance, in 2015, Sheridan went to administrative government. From 2015-2018, Sheridan’s long-term debt, as reported in the “2018 Report to the City,” rose to $14.5 million. The debt in 2012 was $2 million. Since 2018, the debt has risen to $22,345,453.

With the additional debt from the hill stabilization project, it will be at $27 million by 2020.

Vicki Taylor

Banner