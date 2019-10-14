Live ‘old timey’ bluegrass set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Enjoy live bluegrass music by local musicians at Luminous on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public; $2 burgers will be available. For more information, call Bill Bradshaw at 307-751-1852 or the Hub on Smith at 307-672-2240.

Luminous is located at 504 Broadway St.

Republican Women to meet Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County will meet Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Downtown Community Room, located at 61 S. Gould St.

Eda Schunk Thompson, past president of RWSC and Sheridan County clerk and recorder, will inform attendees about the election system and the operation of the elections office.

Lunch, which will be catered by Qdoba, will cost $15. Dues in 2020 may be paid as well and will cost $30. Tickets for the annual Reagan Day Dinner, scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Historic Sheridan Inn and catered by Rib and Chop House, will be available for purchase.

The meeting is open to the public, but reservations are required. To RSVP, contact Carla Klopfenstein at carlak@usa.net or 673-1183 or Lucy Widener at douoblew@fiberpipe.net or 307-674-6947.