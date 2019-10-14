Lady Broncs out swim Kelly Walsh

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swimming defeated Kelly Walsh High School in a dual 96-81.The Lady Broncs won eight of the 12 events Saturday.

There were three divers in the 1-meter diving event. Alicia Thoney placed first and Maggie Moseley placed third, two points behind second.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Isabel Cleland, Zoe Robison, Libby Green and Abigail Walton placed first, finishing two-tenths of a second ahead of Kelly Walsh’s relay team.

Sheridan took the top three spots in the 200-yard freestyle with Jaylynn Morgan winning the event followed by Sydney Black and Dana Weatherby.

Alexa Rambur wan the 200-yard individual medley.

Sheridan placed second through fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with Cleland in second followed by Walton and Lilly Mountain.

Robison won the 100-yard butterfly and Green finished in third.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Sheridan finished fourth through seventh with Black in fourth followed by Weatherby, Rambur and Mountain.

Cleland won the 500-yard freestyle and Marly Graham placed third.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team consisting of Robison, Green, Walton and Morgan won the event.

Morgan and Green finished second and third respectively in the 100-yard backstroke.

Robison and Walton were first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The final event of the day was the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Weatherby, Cleland, Black and Morgan finished in second.

The Lady Broncs are home against Cody High School Friday at 4 p.m for their next dual.

Lady Generals go 0-2 on the road

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball faced Laramie County Community College Friday, losing 25-10, 25-19, 25-19 and faced Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday, losing 22-25, 25-8, 27-25, 25-28.

The Lady Generals are on the road next, facing Casper College on Tuesday and Northwest College Thursday.

Lady Rams swept by Sundance

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball faced Sundance High School Friday, losing 25-18, 25-16, 25-17.

The Lady Rams’ next game is against Buffalo High School Thursday.

Big Horn harriers run in Gillette

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School cross country competed in the Wayne Chaney meet in Gillette Oct. 11, competing in the JV division.

Elizabeth Foley finished in 19th and Rowan Kelly finished in 49th for the Lady Rams. For the Rams, JB Brogdon finished 20th.

Head coach Art Orr said in a message to The Sheridan Press other runners for the Rams were injured or sick and did not compete in the race. Big Horn faced runners from Sheridan, Buffalo, Gillette and Casper.

Big Horn will travel to Sundance to compete in the conferenced meet.

Lady Panthers compete at 1A jamboree in Dubois

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball traveled to Dubois to compete in the 1A jamboree.

On Friday, the Lady Panthers tied against Encampment, losing the first match 25-17 and winning the second match 25-18. ACHS lost to Meeteetse 25-18, 25-11. The Lady Panthers tied against Fort Washakie losing the first match 25-24 and winning the second match 25-11.

On Saturday the Lady Panthers defeated Midwest 25-19, 25-19; lost to Rock River 25-24, 25-22; defeated St. Stephens 25-9, 25-19; and lost to Farson-Eden 25-22, 25-19.

The Lady Panthers are back in action at home against Midwest Oct. 18.