SHERIDAN — Sheridan played host to the Border Wars with four Wyoming schools — Sheridan, Cody, Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools — facing four schools from Montana — Bozeman, Billings West, Billings Senior and Billings Skyview high schools.

The teams played against the four schools from the other state in best two out of three matches on Saturday.

“I think we did really well, we just have to keep our confidence and not let ourselves get down and play together as a team,” said junior Alyie Williamson.

Sheridan High School volleyball won the first game against Bozeman in two close sets 25-23, 26-24 and lost the next three matches against West 25-17, 25-11; Senior, 25-15, 25-20; and Skyview 25-16, 15-25, 15-9.

“I think we started out very strong, winning against Bozeman in two,” said Junior Taylor Larson. “I think we started to play timid. We should have (come) out more aggressive against West and Senior. We should have finished strong with a win against Skyview, we did not pull together and make that happen.”

The Lady Broncs forced a third set against Skyview, giving the team a chance to end on a high note after a day of ups and downs.

Head coach Eric Frey said the Lady Broncs had a seven point advantage in the set. before Skyview took over and won the match.

“We limited our errors and did what we were supposed to do,” Larson said on the difference between the matches the Lady Broncs won and lost against Skyview. “In the other two sets we did not.”

Throughout the day Frey said the Lady Broncs made mistakes during key moments of the match and had too many errors that allowed teams to gain the advantage over the Lady Broncs.

“We did well as a team,” Frey said. “I think overall we did not come together at crucial times… Overall we worked a couple of kids in. We did not change anything up, kept everything the same to prepare for the next two weeks… I think we could have won a lot more sets or matches. Our effort needs to be a little more and we have to dig a little more heading into these next two weeks for the conference.”

The Lady Broncs are entering the final conference games of the season prior to the regional tournament Nov. 1-2 at Cheyenne Central High School. From the four games, Williamson said the Lady Broncs need to remain positive during the match, no matter if the Lady Broncs win or lose the point.

Sheridan showed they could play with any team they face but the inconsistency hurt their chances to win and shook their confidence at times.

“I think we need to be more consistent and stay positive and build our confidence,” Larson said for goals moving forward as a team.

So far the Lady Broncs are 1-2 in their quadrant. Natrona County High School is 2-1, Thunder Basin is 4-0 and Campbell County is 4-0. Frey thinks the Lady Broncs can have a solid two weeks and move the team up into second, giving the team a better seeding at the regional tournament.

Frey said the region is up for grabs, with no teams clearly ahead of others. Cheyenne East and Natrona are both undefeated in their quadrant, but they are not unbeatable. The Lady Broncs will need to toughen up to have a chance to make a run at the regional title.

“It is going to be a battle and the teams that show up and play to win will be the ones that move forward,” Frey said about the regional tournament. “I think we just need to dig a little deeper and play a little harder.”

Frey likes how the team is progressing and looks to continue improving the Lady Broncs hitting.

“I think we can get a little more out of our outside hitters at times with our consistency,” Frey said. “I think we are rushing our approach, rushing the ball to the angle we are hitting at. I think we can take more controlling shots and be more conservative with that. You have seen other teams not being able to get the ball back over the net and causing errors. I want to keep the ball in play but not give them a free ball.”

The Lady Broncs have two weeks to gain momentum heading into regionals. Larson said she is excited for the next two weeks with the Lady Broncs having big games coming up and hopefully the team can pull out some wins.

Sheridan will face Natrona 6 p.m. Tuesday at home. Frey said the game will be a pink night and is hoping for some added energy from the home crowd again.

The Lady Broncs travel Friday and Saturday to face Cheyenne South and Laramie, giving the team a chance to play against other teams that will be at the regional tournament. The team wraps up the regular season with a home game Oct. 25 against Campbell County and on the road Oct. 26 against Thunder Basin.