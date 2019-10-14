SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks followed up a 12-3 win Friday night over the Butte Cobras with another dominant performance, defeating the Cobras 14-3 in the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center Saturday.

“It was a pretty solid effort,” head coach Andy Scheib said. “I am happy with the sweep. We came in and won on Friday, won on Saturday. That is all you can ask for… Obviously I think we played well, our power play was working well. Kolton Wright had a good night, he pumped in five goals. Schwartzmiller had a hat trick. Overall offensively it does not get much better than that.”

The main challenge for the Hawks was maintaining focus during games that are decided early and are in hand after the first period.

“These are tough games,” Scheib said. “You gain a big lead early and then you have to find a way to battle and stay into the game so that you do not give any goals up. Overall I think we did pretty well. Our penalty kill could have been a little bit better; we gave up a couple of power play goals. We need to be a little more disciplined.”

Through the season, the Hawks have had slow starts on Saturday nights, leading them to fall behind early. Scheib said the Hawks looked a little sluggish to start the game and stepped up their intensity after the first goal went in, propelling the team to the win. Overall Scheib said he cannot complain about the effort of the team Saturday.

Camden Sengheiser started the scoring for the Hawks, finding the back of the net seven minutes into the game. Butte answered with a goal of its own followed by three more goals by the Hawks to end the first period. Also scoring for the Hawks in the first period was Justin Schwartzmiller with two goals and Kolton Wright with one goal.

Wright scored two goals in the second period and two goals in the third period to give him five goals on the night. Schwartzmiller scored another goal in the third period to give him a hat trick.

Scoring in the second period for the Hawks was Sandis Cook and Alex Kesler. The Hawks scored four goals in the second period within about six minutes of each other.

The Hawks allowed one goal in the second period when Butte had a 5-3 power play after two Hawks received a penalty within 30 seconds of each other.

“It is part of the game. You are going to go down 5-3 and you expect your goalie to make a couple of big saves,” Scheib said. “I thought he [Zach Hearn] made a couple. They squeaked on in there and it is what it is.”

Scheib had the goal of not allowing a goal the whole weekend. Butte averaged a goal per period against the Hawks this weekend, scoring three goals in each game.

“You are going to have some lackadaisical moments,” Scheib said. “You get up early and then it becomes more of a mental grind, trying to stay into the game.

“Hearn allowed a few to squeeze through. They had a couple of odd-man rushes and power plays. When it is five-on-three you are supposed to score. I cannot fault him for that,” he said.

The Hawks kept consistent pressure on the Cobras in the third period, scoring six goals, three of which came in the final two minutes of the game. Scoring with Wright and Schwartzmiller was Jonathon Teasdale, Cook and Peyton Kesselhon.

The Hawks, now 6-4 on the season are back on the road, traveling to Missoula, 3-6, to take on the Junior Bruins Friday and Saturday. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m.