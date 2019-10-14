Body found in Carbon County identified

RAWLINS (WNE) — The body of a Missouri man recently discovered in Carbon County has been identified.

Authorities are saying Robert Wayne Kelley, 44, Springfield, Missouri, had been missing since Aug. 16, before he was found dead in a drain culvert on Oct. 4, just six miles south of Sinclair on County Road 407. That area is currently occupied by a wind charger job site. On Thursday afternoon, Carbon County Coroner Paul Zamora confirmed with the Rawlins Times that Kelley’s dead body had been sitting in the culvert for as many as three weeks before its discovery.

“It could be longer,” Zamora said.

According to a Thursday morning Carbon County Sheriff’s Department press release, Kelley “appeared” to have been “traveling on foot” all the way from Missouri.

“The Carbon County Coroner confirmed that the death was caused by exposure to the elements,” the release states. “No foul play was suspected.”

Zamora said that Kelley was found wearing a T-shirt and jeans, and that a subsequent medical examination revealed signs of hypothermia.

“People don’t realize how fast the weather changes here in Wyoming,” said Zamora, “especially here in Carbon County.”

Zamora said that external analyses and x-ray tests didn’t show any signs of physical trauma.

“We didn’t find anything,” he said.

Driver shortage puts administrators on bus routes

LARAMIE (WNE) — In what one administrator described as “a significant long-term problem,” a shortage of bus drivers in Albany County School District No. 1 schools has put several administrators in the position of driving bus routes so far this school year.

The district currently has a dozen open driver positions, ACSD No. 1 Business Manager Ed Goetz told the school board last week.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers