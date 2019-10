SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• CO check, 900 block Avon Street, 1:18 p.m.

• CO check, 1000 block Laclede Street, 5:03 p.m.

• CO check, 1400 block North Heights Lane, 6:05 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:25 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 1:39 a.m.

• Smoke detector problem, 200 block Smith Street, 3:14 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 50 block South Linden Street, 12:25 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 9:10 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Accident, East Works Street, 2:14 a.m.

• Welfare check, no location reported, 6:59 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, Adam Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Edwards Drive, 9:01 a.m.

• Hit and run, Larch Lane, 9:56 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 10 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:07 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Drug activity, West Fifth Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Drug activity, West 12th Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Found property, Kendrick Park, 2 p.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 2:47 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 3:15 p.m.

• Drug activity, Strahan Parkway, 3:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Jackson Avenue, 4:17 p.m.

• Accident, East First Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Battery, Bellevue Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• Missing person, West Seventh Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 7:31 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Nebraska Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Missing person, Marion Street, 8:49 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:35 p.m.

• Threats cold, West Fifth Street, 9:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:57 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 p.m.

Saturday

• K-9 request, Whitney Way, 12:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Gillette Street, 12:31 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Smith Street, 1:15 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Loucks Street, 1:37 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 5:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:28 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 8:26 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 8:41 a.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Alger Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Accident, Riverside Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Mydland Road, 5:02 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Olympus Drive, 6:07 p.m.

• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 7:19 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.

• Court violation, Idaho Avenue, 8:49 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:04 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Ranchester, 9:44 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, 10:07 p.m.

• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Careless driver, Gladstone Street, 11:39 p.m.

Sunday

• Suicidal subject, Lewis Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 1:29 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 4:02 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Grinnell Plaza, 10:21 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Exeter Avenue, 10:29 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Olympus Drive, 10:54 a.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 12:29 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Assist agency, Desmet Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Open door, East Brundage Lane, 2:22 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Brooks Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:57 p.m.

• Animal found, Main Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 6:38 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Heald Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Omarr Avenue, 11:06 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 4, Parkman, 3:03 a.m.

• Littering, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 3:28 a.m.

• Welfare check, Willow Street, Big Horn, 6:51 a.m.

• Welfare check, Joshua Lane, 2:04 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 2:57 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 345, Ranchester, 5:47 p.m.

• Warrant service, Frank Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Highway 345, Ranchester, 6:35 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, East Third Avenue, Dayton, 8:26 p.m.

• Probation violation, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Assault with a deadly weapon, Gosling Drive, 11:40 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Jackson Street, Big Horn, 11:52 p.m.

Saturday

• Dispute all others, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 a.m.

• Accident, Red Grade Road, 10:51 a.m.

• Dispute all others, West 15th Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 5:09 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Big Goose Road, 8:51 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, I-90 eastbound, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday

• Burglar alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:21 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Handing Woman Road, Clearmont, 10:26 a.m.

• Theft cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, Story, 2:07 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 5:25 p.m.

• Simple assault, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 5:36 p.m.

• Overdue motorist, Sherri View Drive, 8:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, 10:05 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Dustin W. Beadle, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Centia R. Carter, 24, Aurora, Colorado, contempt of court/bench warrant, DUI, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Chad R. Heiskala, 44, Sioux, South Dakota, pedestrian under the influence, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Tina M. Martinez, 38, Ranchester, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Robin S. Samberg, 61, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Kristopher L. Rigdon, 39, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, notice required of driver, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brody G. Stanton, 26, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dakota A. Vollan, 21, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 3