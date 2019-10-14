SHERIDAN — Wyoming AARP, in conjunction with the Wyoming Summit on Creating Dementia Capable Communities, will sponsor a special showing of the play and film “Cracked” at The Hub on Smith Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The play and film follow the experiences of persons living with dementia and their families, from diagnosis to their new lives in long-term care. The families struggle to see beyond the disease until they come to see that each of us has cracks as a part of being human.

A discussion will follow the showing. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Wyoming AARP.

The Hub is located at 211 Smith St.