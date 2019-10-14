SHERIDAN — 307 Discovery Center has organized a Weird Science Expo for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 556 Broadway St.

The event, appropriate for the entire family, will include hands-on activities.

The cost is $5 per child and proceeds will benefit 307 Discovery Center.

Later that night, a family glow dance party will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. The evening will include music, glowing activities and snacks. The cost for the evening is also $5 and includes a glow stick. The person wearing the best costume will earn a prize.

For additional information, call 307-763-7320 or find 307 Discovery Center on Facebook.