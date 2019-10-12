Sheridan flies past competition in Gillette

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School competed at the Wayne Chaney meet Friday, with the Broncs taking first place and the Lady Broncs placing second.

The Broncs finished six runners in the top 10. Alex Barber set the pace for the Broncs, finishing second, followed by Austin Akers, Timothy Brown, and David Standish in third, fourth and fifth. Reese Charest finished eighth and Blaine Johnson finished 10th.

The Lady Broncs were lead by Ella Kessner in second, Sylvia Brown in sixth and Katie Turpin in ninth. Abby Newton finished in 12th, Kate Moran finished in 13th and Sarah Gonda finished in 19th.

the JV teams also competed well with the boys winning the race and the girls finishing in second.

Hawks win big over Butte

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks defeated the Butte Cobras Friday 12-3, scoring four goals in each period. Scoring for the Hawks was Justin Schwartzmiller, Steven Delikat, Jack Royer, Cade Tennessen, McCaffery Billings, Blake Billings and Logan Syrup. Blake Billings had four goals in the game, Schwartmiller had two, Delikat had two and the rest had one goal in the game.

Eagles Cross Country performs well

DAYTON — Tongue River High School cross country competed in the Powell Invitational on Friday. The boys team took home first place in the varsity division, with Wyatt Ostler finishing second and Jett Walker finishing seventh. The Lady Eagles competed in the JV division and won after placing three in the top ten. Kalie Bocek finished in fourth, Chloe Wilson finished in sixth and Liz Heser finished in eighth.

“Both teams are working hard and their attitude, effort and work ethic has been outstanding,” head coach Tim Maze said in a message to The Press. “Our Varsity Boys team has really been dedicated and it is showing up in our results at meets. All our kids were pretty excited to finish ahead of Cody, Powell and Worland today. We will keep working to hit our peak over the next two weeks for regionals and state. TR travels to Thermopolis for the 5 Rivers Conference Championship next Friday.”

Big Horn swept by Sundance

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball lost to Sundance in three sets, losing 25-18, 25-16, 25-17.