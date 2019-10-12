SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Football left Gillette with a 41-7 victory over Campbell County High School.

Early in the game, the teams were tied at seven and the Broncs built a 20-7 lead heading into halftime. Head coach Jeff Mowry said the Broncs had a slow start, turning the ball over on their first offensive possession. The defense forced their own turnover, giving the Broncs a chance to score a touchdown and take a 7-0 lead

Campbell County was without their starting running back Pitter in the second half and Sheridan added three more touchdowns to give them a 41-7 victory. Mowry said a big passing touchdown from Jacob Boint to Wade Jacobs on the first possession in the second half helped spark the offense in the third quarter, allowing the Broncs to move on with another victory.